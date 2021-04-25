Malta: Minister Carmelo Abela rejects calls for resignation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa publishes an interview with OPM Minister Carmelo Abela who said that he will not resign following claims of wrongdoing. He insisted that allegations against him are ‘pure invention’ without any basis. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/04/jien-dmiri-li-niggieled-il-hazin-mhux-li-nitlaq/

Another story says that credit rating agency Scope has given Malta an ‘A+’ score for reforms in the area of good governance. In its report, the German company said that the country’s economic outlook remains promising. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/04/scope-ratings-tilqa-r-riformi-tal-gvern-fil-qasam-tal-governanza-tajba/

The paper quotes the Commissioner for Human Rights at Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatovic, criticised the ‘deafening silence’ of the EU in the wake of the tragedy in the Mediterranean this week that left 174 migrants dead.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...