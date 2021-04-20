Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Minister recuses himself from Cabinet pardon decision

The Independent says that Minister Carmelo Abela has recused himself from the Cabinet’s decision to pardon the Degiorgio brothers, following allegations that he was connected to a botched bank heist in 2010. The minister rejects the allegations. 

Another story quotes tributes posted on social media after the teenage victim of a traffic accident on Sunday was identified as law student Julian Spiteri. The 19-year-old was driving car which crashed into a tree on the outskirts of Rabat.

