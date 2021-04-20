Malta: Minister recuses himself from Cabinet pardon decision

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that Minister Carmelo Abela has recused himself from the Cabinet’s decision to pardon the Degiorgio brothers, following allegations that he was connected to a botched bank heist in 2010. The minister rejects the allegations.

Another story quotes tributes posted on social media after the teenage victim of a traffic accident on Sunday was identified as law student Julian Spiteri. The 19-year-old was driving car which crashed into a tree on the outskirts of Rabat.

