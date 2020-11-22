Malta: Ministerial roles for newly co-opted MPs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum reports on Robert Abela’s Cabinet reshuffle on Saturday. Justyne Caruana has been reinstated Minister while Silvio Parnis has lost the job, new MPs Miriam Dalli and Clyde Caruana have also been given ministerial responsibilities.

The paper speaks to relatives of residents at homes for the elderly who complained that they were being kept in their rooms alone 24-hours a day ‘like they were in a prison cell’. Other relatives raised particular concerns about residents with dementia.

