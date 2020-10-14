Malta: Miriam Dalli agrees to parliament co-option

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that MEP Miriam Dalli has accepted to be co-opted to parliament after election candidates failed to submit their nominations to fill the seat vacated by Joseph Muscat. Sources expect Dalli to be handed an important portfolio in Abela’s Cabinet.

Another story says that a report by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life concludes that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat overreached in his powers when he awarded Konrad Mizzi an €80,000 consultancy role after his resignation from Cabinet.

