Malta: Mobile clinic reaching more unvaccinated persons

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks with the coordinator of the vaccination programme Jorgen Souness who expressed confidence that Malta will reach its vaccination goals. He said that the spontaneous jabs offered by mobile clinics are registering a success. Another story reports that NGO Repubblika is calling on PN MP Adrian Delia to step down if claims by Lovin Malta that the former party leader sent messages to businessman Yorgen Fenech are verified. Delia denied the allegations and filed a libel against the news portal.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro