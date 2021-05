Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thousands of photos of women taken by secret cameras placed in a female toilet were found on the electronic devices of Albert Buttigieg, who is charged with money laundering.

The shocking testimony was given in court on Monday as the case against Buttigieg and Florinda Sultana continued. Both are charged with laundering illicit funds through two restaurants they ran in Valletta and Marsaxlokk.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745