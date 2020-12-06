Malta: Money-laundering probe into Pilatus Bank ongoing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that a police investigation into the shuttered Pilatus Bank is expected to lead to prosecutions over suspicions of money laundering. Bank officials were in line to be charged in August, but the case was delayed.

Another story publishes findings which show that more the majority feel that traffic affects their quality of life negatively. A University of Malta study indicates that, while most people in Malta are satisfied with their quality of life, traffic is the biggest problem.

