Malta: Moneyval report within coming two weeks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that Malta’s Moneyval review is expected to be delivered within the next two weeks. In January, Prime Minister Robert Abela expressed confidence that the country would not be grey-listed.

Another story quotes the Prime Minister who expressed total trust in the institutions and said he would not allow anyone to undermine their integrity. Comments by Keith Schembri last week sought to raise doubts over the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...