Malta: More than nine in ten persons fully vaccinated

L-Orizzont says that 91 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as a programme for booster jabs is underway in nursing homes. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that countries will need to learn to live with the virus.

Another story says that the General Workers Union welcomes an announcement by De La Rue to expand its operations in Malta. The union represents the company’s workers and has negotiated a series of employment agreements over the years. Read more: https://talk.mt/il-gwu-tilqa-l-investiment-fil-kumpanija-de-la-rue/

The paper follows the State of the Union address by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who urged the bloc to strengthen its defence capacity. She spoke about the creation of ‘battle groups’ that can be deployed on specialised missions.

