Malta: Multiple cases of wage discrimination against persons with special needs

It-Torċa reports on cases of wage discrimination against persons with disability. Employers defended the difference by arguing that people with special needs have less responsibilities and that they require more assistance to carry out their jobs.

Another story quotes a European Parliament survey which found that 57 percent of families in Malta have not suffered any impact related to the pandemic. The rate is the highest behind Luxembourg and Denmark.

