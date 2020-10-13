Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: MUMN retracts directives

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the nurses’ union has withdrawn all directives after declaring that its demands over benefits were met. On Saturday, the union instructed members not to administer the influenza vaccine.

The paper asks the Education Ministry about concerns raised by the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability. The Ministry said that an evaluation will be conducted to ensure that all students have access to educational services during the pandemic.

