Malta: MUMN retracts directives

The Independent reports that the nurses’ union has withdrawn all directives after declaring that its demands over benefits were met. On Saturday, the union instructed members not to administer the influenza vaccine.

The paper asks the Education Ministry about concerns raised by the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability. The Ministry said that an evaluation will be conducted to ensure that all students have access to educational services during the pandemic.

