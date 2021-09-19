Malta: Nearly all young adults feel there is too much development

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum publishes survey results showing that 85 per cent of people believe that there is too much development going on. The sentiment was shared among all age groups, but it was highest among the 16-35 bracket, with 97 per cent concerned about overdevelopment.

Another sotry reports that the government has declined to answer questions about the status of a technical study on a national living income, officially launched in August 2020. A spokesperson said that discussions are ongoing on this process.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro