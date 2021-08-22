Malta: Nearly one in ten children has SEBD

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa reports on study findings showing that the rate of children displaying Social Emotional Behavioural Disorders in Malta stands at 9.7 per cent. Research author Maria Josephine Grech attributes the high rate of SEBD to genetic and environmental factors.

The paper says that the government is channelling €3.2 million into the Corradino Correctional Facility to upgrade services and introducing measures including the construction of a new medical centre.

