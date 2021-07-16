Malta: New agreement for ST Microelectronics employees

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont announces a new collective agreement for the employees of ST microelectronics that will raise remunerations and add new benefits. The workers were represented by the General Workers Union. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/il-gwu-bi-ftehim-kollettiv-ghall-haddiema-tal-st-microelectronics/

Another report quotes Energy Minister Miriam Dalli who unveiled plans to relocate oil tanking facilities in Birżebbuġa to Ħas Saptan in the coming months. Dalli described the plans as a historical moment for the residents of Birżebbuġa.

