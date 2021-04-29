Malta: New collective agreement for prison employees

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reveals that the government and the General Workers Union have reached an understanding on a new collective agreement for workers at the Corradino Corrective Facility.

The paper carries an interview with the Operations Manager at Aġenzija Tama, Shirley Mifsud, who said that the pandemic has made it more difficult for families to adopt but requests were still strong.

Another story reports on a commemoration held by the General Workers Union on Wednesday to mark the 63rd anniversary of the 1958 national strike. Union secretary general Josef Bugeja paid tribute to the 100 people that were arrested by the colonial government. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/04/il-gwu-ssellem-lill-haddiema-li-kienu-arrestati-fl-istrajk-tat-28-ta-april-1958/

