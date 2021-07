Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly reports that the Ministry of Education launched 450 courses within the Lifelong Learning programme. A senior manager within the responsible directorate said that a new system will provide more flexibility to students.

The paper publishes an interview with FinanceMalta chairman Rudolph Psaila who expressed confidence that stakeholders will cooperate to lift Malta out of the FATF grey list.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro