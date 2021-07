Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent leads with plans by Corinthia Hotels to convert the Ħal Ferħ complex in Mellieħa into a low-rise hotel and tourist residence. The company said the design will respect traditional Maltese architecture.

The paper quotes a statement by Moviment Graffitti demanding an investigation into Infrastructure Malta after works carried out on a farmer’s land in Żabbar without the owner’s consent or any compensation for losses.

