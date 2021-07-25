Malta: New PN council president confident about party’s future

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument carries an interview with the new president of the PN General Council Mark Anthony Sammut who said that the party is attracting new people that see it as the only alternative to the government.

The paper reports that active coronavirus cases climbed to 2,373 by the latest count, with more than 1,400 new infections reported in the last week. Meanwhile, health authorities announced the death of a 73-year-old patient who was being treated in hospital.

