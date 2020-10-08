Malta: New PN leader rebukes bickering MPs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that MPs misusing social media would be disciplined. He was replying to questions from the press following a feud playing out on Facebook between his predecessor Adrian Delia and Jason Azzopardi.

The paper reports that YMCA has received 520 requests for shelter in the first nine months of this year but could only accommodate 106. CEO Anthony Camilleri said that many cases could not be helped due to safety procedures.

