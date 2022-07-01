Malta News Briefing – 1st July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Missing 83-year old caught leaving care home at 3 am

The 83-year-old man who has gone missing from St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly casually walked out through the main gate at 3am on Wednesday last week, CCTV footage shows. The closed-circuit footage is being analysed by police investigators who are trying to trace the missing resident, Karmenu Fino. – Times of Malta

Hyzler says that partisan adverts shouldn’t be paid by tax-payer

Outgoing standards commissioner George Hyzler on Thursday insisted that partisan adverts should not be financed by taxpayers. He was speaking during a sitting of parliament’s Standards in Public Life Committee. – Times of Maltaalt

Joseph Muscat appointed as head of the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat was on Thursday approved by Malta’s top-flight football clubs to become the head of a body representing them. Malta’s Premier League clubs voted to appoint Muscat to be the chairman of the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association (MPFCA). Reacting to news on his appointment, the former PM thanked premier league clubs for approaching him for the post. “My role will not delve into the administration of individual clubs, but to draw up a project of ambitious but achievable reforms which will modernise the top tier of Maltese football,” he said. Arnold Cassola said that the election of Joseph Muscat to head the Premier League clubs association is just an excuse to push for the commercialisation of the football stadia premises, independent candidate Arnold Cassola suggested.- Times of Malta / MaltaToday / Malta Independent