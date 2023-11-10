Malta News Briefing – Friday 10 November 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

AG, Police Commissioner say they cannot act on fraudulent hospitals deal

The State Advocate, Attorney General, and Police Commissioner rejected the Opposition’s plea to take action against those implicated in the alleged fraudulent hospitals’ deal, asserting their lack of authority in the matter. Opposition leader Bernard Grech and MP Adrian Delia had filed a judicial protest last week, giving authorities a one-week deadline to act. In response, two counter-protests were filed, stating that the State Advocate, AG, and commissioner lacked the authority requested. The State Advocate, as the government’s chief legal advisor, had fulfilled obligations in arbitration proceedings, still pending as per contract terms. The Attorney General and Police Commissioner, in a joint counter protest, argued that their roles were legally defined, making the Opposition’s request untenable. The AG, as the state’s chief prosecutor, couldn’t initiate civil proceedings for damages. (Times of Malta)

TM senior official suspended on corruption claims

A senior enforcement official at Transport Malta has been suspended as investigations unfold into allegations of corruption and bribery. The latest accusations, revealed by The Shift, involve the official allegedly forgiving citations issued to boat owners in exchange for cash gifts or weekend breaks in Gozo. The suspended official, a manager responsible for maritime enforcement officers, is accused of sleaze, bribery, and abuse of overtime by colleagues within the department. Team members reported the manager’s involvement in a racket that led to the deletion of hefty contravention fines for maritime rule violations, exchanged for gifts and financial benefits from boat owners. The allegations suggest that the manager approached boat owners caught breaking rules, offering to cancel their contraventions in exchange for bribes and favors. It remains unclear whether the official acted alone or involved other officials in the racket. (Newsbook/The Shift)

Feasts considered for UNESCO heritage list

A UNESCO Technical Board has proposed the inclusion of Maltese Festas in the intangible heritage of humanity, as revealed by Minister for Heritage, the Arts, and Local Government, Owen Bonnici, during discussions on the Budget Estimates for his portfolios in Parliament. Minister Bonnici mentioned that a vote on this matter is scheduled in the coming weeks during a meeting in Botswana. Additionally, Dr. Bonnici highlighted a budget increase of over €20 million for the upcoming year in his sector. (TVM)

