Malta News Briefing – Friday 12 May 2023

Morning Briefing

Public sector is not overstaffed, PM insists

PM Robert Abela insisted that the public sector is not overstaffed and only employs the number of people required to carry out its duties effectively. Speaking at a public service expo, the PM was asked about concerns from stakeholders that the public service is overmanned, as business continues to struggle to fill vacant positions. Abela stated that the notion that the public service is overstaffed is “a narrative peddled by the Opposition”. “The public service is acting as a model for the private sector. Until some time ago, the public sector used to lag behind the private sector. Today, I believe it has truly become a model for the private sector in its work practices, giving flexibility to workers while giving excellent service, and in the reform it has carried out in past years where it increased efficiency,” he said.(Times of Malta)

Abortion law expected to pass through before Summer

The reforms related to abortion restrictions in Malta are expected to go through all parliamentary stages before the summer recess, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday. “Before going to committee stage, we had agreed to listen to everybody. We organised a series of extensive meetings, which are now concluded,” Fearne said.The government proposed an amendment to the Criminal Code to allow for abortions when the woman’s life and health is at stake. (Maltatoday)

Yorgen Fenech set to testify before Public Accounts Committee on 23 May

Yorgen Fenech has been summoned to testify before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday 23 May to answer questions about the Electrogas power station deal. He has been called to testify before the Committee as it continues to examine a National Audit Office report dealing with the power station deal awarded to the Electrogas consortium, fronted by Fenech hismself. (Newsbook)

