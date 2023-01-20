Malta News Briefing – Friday 20 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Camilleri denies murder charges, family of Turkish victim expresses grief and anger

Jeremie Camilleri, 33, denied wilfully killing Pelin Kaya, 30 by crashing his BMW onto the female pedestrian. He was charged with the murder on Thursday evening. Reports indicated that the hit was worse then originally thought, with the driver seemingly taking aim towards the Turkish national. Witnesses have said he then threw stones at the victim as she lay on the ground. He faced a lenghty list of charges, including wilful homicide, grievous bodily harm among others. Members of Palin’s family addressed the press shortly after expressing grief and anger, but thanking the Maltese population for the outpouring of support. A number of reports suggest that drug tests revealed that Camilleri had high levels of cocaine. (Times of Malta, Maltatoday)

Amendments to abortion law created more issues – Former PL Minister

Ex-Labour minister Evarist Bartolo has argued that the abortion legislation amendments being presented by the government were a “solution that caused more problems” as he questioned who was pushing for them. Bartolo emphasised that no medical professional has ever faced the legal consequences the bill aims to prevent, describing the bill as an attempt to “make what is grey black and white.” The former Education minister suggested that if Malta truly wanted to embark on a serious discussion on abortion in which it tackled delicate questions that could be raised, then rushing through a law was not the best way forward. (Newsbook)

EU Funds to support SMEs in getting new equipment

A €2 million grant scheme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) to purchase equipment and machinery through European Funds was launched on Thursday. This scheme will open on 1 February 2023 and will be replacing existing schemes that will close at the end of this month, from the 2014-2020 funding programme. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that this scheme ties in with the government’s strategy which focuses on digitalising businesses and making them more resilient. (The Malta Independent)

