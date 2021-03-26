Malta News Briefing – Friday 26 March 2021

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0840 – Newspaper Review

The Times follows the compilation of evidence against Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna. Police inspector Anne Marie Xuereb presented some 50 documents with evidence of kickbacks and commissions from the cash for passport scheme.

The Independent reports on the evidence against Brian Tonna and Keith Schembri and says that a court expert warned that double invoicing took place for the same payment linked to purchases of Maltese passports.

L-Orizzont says that a magisterial inquiry launched in 2017 did not believe claims by Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna that a €100,000 transfer was a loan repayment. The police said that the payment was made through a secret offshore company.

In-Nazzjon says that state witness in the Caruana Galizia murder case, Melvin Theuma, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being kept in isolation at Mater Dei. He was rushed to hospital from the courts after feeling unwell.

The Independent covers a press conference by Graffitti, four days into a protest blocking works on the construction of a new road in Dingli. The NGO said that the roads agency did not have the necessary permits to carry out the works.

In-Nazzjon follows a leaders’ summit of the European Popular Party, during which PN Leader Bernard Grech refereed to the political situation in Malta and said that country deserves a good reputation internationally.

L-Orizzont says that the Cleansing Department has received close to 1,700 complaints about waste dumped in public space and bays, this year. The department has resolved over 90 percent of the cases.

The Times reports that a man who was jailed for over a year on false accusations of sexually molesting his daughter has been awarded €23,000 in compensation. His sentence was overturned after the courts found his daughter guilty of false testimony.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa who said that the majority of people in Malta are honest citizens. The MEPs were speaking during the plenary debate on the rule of law in Malta on Thursday.

Morning Briefing

Malta has used all vaccine jabs received

Malta has practically used all the vaccine jabs it received, Chris Fearne, the Health Minister, said. Providing data in Parliament, he noted how just 918 of the over 200,000 vaccine jabs received by Malta until last week were not given yet, or were kept aside for second doses.

Chris Fearne specified that as of the week ending March 21, Malta had received a total of 203,820 doses.

Of these, 101,451 doses were first jabs and the same number were kept in storage for second doses. The health authorities say they always store second doses once a first has been administered to ensure all patients are fully inoculated.

EPP begans debate on developments in Caruana Galizia murder case

Following a request by the European People’s Party, the European Parliament has begun debating developments with regard to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. This debate is expected to lead to a resolution next month. European Commissioner Vera Jourova iniated the debate, recalleing how the Commission had always condemned this crime and reiterated its call for all those responsible to be brought to justice. The European Commissioner said that she was closely following the developments taking place in Malta and how the work of Daphne Caruana Galizia has uncovered a web of corruption and demonstrated the importation of free media.

With regard to the fight against corruption, she said that there was still a need to establish a record of people being found guilty, in important cases.

she added that the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia had raised awareness about the importance of protecting journalists.

Maltese MEPs intervened in the discussion with Labour MEPs criticizing the debate in view of the judicial proceedings that are ongoing in Malta were a number of people are accused of involvement in the crime. PN MEP and Vice-President of the EP Roberta Metsola said that those responsible for the crime, those who allowed it to happen and those who tried to cover it up, had to face justice.

Court hears of allegations of financial crime by Nexia BT and Zenith

In another busy day for Malta’s Law courts, prosecutors presented evidence against a series of people and businesses charged with major financial crimes. These included allegations of fake documents, false accounting and tax evasion by two companies linked to the business dealings of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

These covered the senior management of auditing firm Nexia BT and financial services company Zenith. Nexia’s managing director Brian Tonna, along with Karl Cini, Katrin Bondin Carter and Manuel Castagna all deny money laundering and other serious financial crimes.

Zenith executive director Matthew Pace and managing director Lorraine Falzon are accused of money laundering and forging documents.

NSO issues unemployment update

Labour Force Survey estimates indicate that, during the fourth quarter, total employment stood at 260,109 accounting for 59.5 per cent of the population aged 15 and over. Unemployed persons stood at 11,886 (2.7 per cent) while inactive persons totalled 165,008 (37.8 per cent).

Covid-19 update

102 cases were found on Thursday as one more patient died. 3,049 swab tests were taken. In total, there are now 2,086 active cases.

CDE News

