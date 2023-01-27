President addresses abortion, migration in Holocaust remembrance / Malta News Briefing – Friday 27 January 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 1110

Abortion, Migration on President’s mind in Holocaust remembrance article

President George Vella calls out the politics of ‘us and them’ in an opinion piece published in The Malta Independent today on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day. President Vella writes that “segregation through political and legal means, and the use of dehumanizing language and policies erecting mental and physical demarcations between ‘us’ and ‘them’, continue to be at the root of human suffering and injustice.” Vella also appeared to address the twin hot topics of abortion and migration, referring to the “millions of unborn babies” who are killed before seeing the light of day, many other millions who live in the “most abject of conditions” and more millions of refugees who are searching for stability and security.

Unemployment drops by end of 2022

In December 2022, the number of persons registering for work stood at 1,046 decreasing by 121 when compared to the corresponding month in 2021, the NSO said today. Data provided by Jobsplus for December 2022 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 98 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 23 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register. Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups, with the exception of the 25 to 29 years age bracket.

Over 780 food poisoned in 2022

Just over 780 people were reported to have suffered from food poisoning last year, nearly 300 more than the numbers reported in pre-pandemic years, according to official statistics. In 2022, a total of 781 food poisoning cases were reported to the health authorities, a major increase from the 486 registered in 2019. The figure last year includes 357 people impacted by 71 outbreaks, up from the 232 people involved in 63 outbreaks of food poisoning in 2019. (Maltatoday)

Morning Briefing

Renewables are our priority, Energy Minister claims

The government’s focus is on increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix, despite having granted an oil and gas exploration licence earlier this week, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli. Asked whether this conflicted with the government’s clean energy ambitions Dalli said the government’s focus is on renewables. “We are not interested in oil, definitely not for energy production,” she said. On renewables, Dalli said that the government is looking at offshore wind and solar power, and a process to invite companies to participate in the sector would be launched this year. (Times of Malta)

Man granted bail over New Year shooting

A 66-year-old man who was charged, earlier this month, with the attempted murder of the owner of a field neighbouring his own on new year’s eve, has been granted bail. In a decree handed down on Thursday, Magistrate Monica Vella released Martin Delia from arrest against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €20,000, which was provided by his brother. (Maltatoday)

Portelli resigns from Hamrun Spartans presidency

Social media platforms went wild on Thursday evening after Net Replay revealed that Hamrun Spartans president Joseph Portelli had resigned the role to make himself eligible to play for the same club. The resignation has been handed in to the Hamrun Spartans Committee and the Malta Football Association. Portelli’s intent is reportedlyto play a part in one official game. In a later statement by the MFA, the football body said that it would evaluate any player registrations, indicating that it might stop the move if reputational issues are at stake.

