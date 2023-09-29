Malta News Briefing – Friday 29 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

40-year-old sentenced 14 years in prison for near-fatal stabbing

A 40-year-old man, Hisham Ali Abuagilla, formerly living in Sliema, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison and fined €4,000, and ordered to pay over €14,600 in costs. Mr. Justice Aaron Bugeja handed down this sentence today as part of a plea bargaining agreement between Abuagilla and the prosecution, following a near-fatal stabbing incident in Tigné in August 2021, which led to charges of attempted murder, causing grievous injury, disturbing the peace, and carrying a knife in public. Additionally, all of his property has been confiscated after he admitted to charges of attempted murder and aggravated drug possession.

Man gets 10k fine on disability meme

Luke Mihalic, aged 29 and residing in Naxxar, received a €10,000 fine from a court for sharing a meme on the social platform. The meme was determined to be mocking individuals with Down’s Syndrome. Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace found Luke Mihalic guilty of “misusing computer and telecommunications equipment” on Thursday. This charge was related to a meme he posted in April 2020 within the Facebook group ‘Uncensored Jokes Malta.’

MEP wants Brussels to look into benefit racket

MEP David Casa has urged President Ursula von der Leyen to take decisive action in response to the “vote buying scandal” involving the Labour Party. This scandal, which came to light earlier this month, allegedly revolves around the party providing disability benefits to approximately 800 individuals in exchange for their votes. According to a statement from the European People’s Group released on Thursday, Casa characterised the party in power as functioning like a criminal organisation, involved in activities such as fraud, forgeries, and kickbacks in order to purchase votes, thereby undermining the integrity of our democratic system. Casa also highlighted that this scandal ranks among the most egregious instances of corruption in a series of revelations over the years.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group