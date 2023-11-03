Malta News Briefing – Friday 3 November 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Budget is clear commitment in favour of elderly – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasized that the 2024 budget demonstrates a commitment to fairness for pensioners, with measures that have been devised in collaboration with the elderly community themselves, tailored to their specific needs and circumstances. While visiting the Day Centre in Birkirkara, he underscored that these budget measures are geared towards ensuring a high quality of life for the elderly and providing support that enables them to continue residing in the various villages and towns across Malta and Gozo. As a result of these measures, there will be a notable increase of €780 in the pension payments, marking the most significant annual increment for pensioners. Additionally, he highlighted the expansion of the Carer at Home scheme, which has been raised from €7,000 to €8,000. This enhancement will result in an increase in grants for elderly individuals who continue to reside either at home or in nursing homes for which they bear the full cost, benefiting 48,000 seniors and involving an investment of €16 million.

PN calls for resignation of Justice Minister after judges say court system is collapsing

The PN has demanded the resignation of Justice Minister Jonathan Attard in response to warnings from magistrates and judges about the imminent collapse of the court system. Shadow Justice Minister Karol Aquilina accused Attard of neglecting to address the “grave issues plaguing the justice system” and instead placing blame elsewhere. The PN stated that if Attard does not step down, the Prime Minister should dismiss him from his position. This call for Attard’s resignation follows criticism from the Association of the Maltese Judiciary, which pointed out “persistent shortcomings” by authorities in addressing staffing and other court-related issues. The association emphasized that without sufficient resources, the court system would be unable to deliver timely justice. (Times of Malta)

Almost half of first-time buyers spent between €150,000 and €250,000

An analysis conducted by the Housing Authority has revealed that the majority of participants in the first-time buyers scheme opt for purchasing apartments in their local area, with nearly half of them acquiring properties in the price range of €150,000 to €250,000. This assessment aims to gain a deeper understanding of the characteristics of first-time buyers (FTBs) in Malta, following the introduction of a new one-time grant of €10,000, disbursed over ten years, which was initiated in 2023. This program was established to relieve financial pressures on FTBs and enhance their purchasing capacity, simultaneously offering the Housing Authority valuable insights into the demographic composition of FTBs in Malta. (Newsbook)

