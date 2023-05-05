Malta News Briefing – Friday 5 May 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Jury finds man was insane at time of murder

A man who fatally stabbed his mother and his aunt five years ago was insane at the time of the murders, a jury decided on Thursday. The jurors returned an 8-1 verdict after having, on Wednesday, heard psychiatrists describe how the accused, Kavin Micallef, was convinced that the pair were conspiring to kill him and his delusion persisted today. The medical experts testified that Micallef was confused and at the time did not realise his actions. The murder took place in July 2018 in the washroom of Micallef’s residence in Gharghur. (Times of Malta)

BOV defends massive Steward loan

BOV’s management defended the bank’s decision to loan €36 million to Steward Healthcare, insisting that its loan approval procedures are of high standard.

Speaking at the launch of the bank’s Q1 results, CEO Kenneth Farrugia and Chairman Gordon Cordina said that they cannot speak about individual clients, but said that the company’s loan approval procedures are rigorous. The bank loaned €36 million to Steward Healthcare. Asked about whether the bank will finance high-rise buildings, despite low consumer demand for these properties, Farrugia said that BOV will not exclude projects from the bank’s portfolio, particularly if they have ESG-goals embedded.

Greenpeace gives thumbs up to Maltese public transport

A Greenpeace study on public transport tickets in 30 European countries and their capital cities put Malta in second place. In the study Greenpeace evaluated public transport on the basis of how easy it is to use the tickets, their price over a protracted period of time, the discounts for disadvantaged groups including students, families, the elderly, the unemployed, refugees and the disabled as well as the VAT rate on the tickets. In general Malta was classified in second place after Luxembourg while in terms of capital cities Valletta came first together with Luxembourg City and Tallinn in Estonia, three cities with free public transport.(TVM)

