Malta News Briefing – Friday 6 October 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Labour MEP calls for investigation of food importers

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba, has called upon the European Commission to investigate what he characterized as “effective monopolies” held by importers and distributors in Malta. He asserted that this situation was contributing to elevated prices, particularly in the realm of food. Although escalating food prices are a global concern, influenced by factors like the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the MEP argued that Malta’s unique characteristics were exacerbating inflation within the country. “The lack of competition has removed the market-driven downward pressure on prices and led to the formation of informal, artificially high, price benchmarks. These benchmarks, set by long-standing tacit convention, enable the few large operators involved to exploit the high inflation rate to increase their already hefty profits. This in turn enables them to respond aggressively to any parallel importation from smaller traders who attempt to lower prices,” he said. (Newsbook)

Gruesome executions found on phones of men accused of terrorism charges

Court proceedings revealed that the mobile phones of individuals facing terrorism-related charges contained over 100 videos displaying flags of the terrorist organisation recognized as the Islamic State or Daesh, with some of these videos depicting gruesome executions, according to the testimony of a police sergeant from the Counter Terrorism Unit who took the stand on Thursday. This revelation occurred during the ongoing compilation of evidence against seven men, all hailing from Homs, Syria. The witness presented a comprehensive report detailing the data extracted from the devices, including screen captures from the videos and their origins. (Maltatoday)

FELTOM welcomes Air Malta news

The Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations in Malta (FELTOM) has expressed its contentment regarding the confirmation that Malta will maintain its independent national airline. However, the federation has also articulated certain reservations concerning reductions in flight routes. FELTOM has stated its approval of the much-anticipated announcement concerning the launch of a new national air carrier in 2024. FELTOM perceives this recent development as a constructive measure in safeguarding Malta’s connectivity and boosting its economic potential. The upcoming national airline is not only expected to stimulate growth but is also seen as a crucial contributor to Malta’s overall economic prosperity. In its capacity as a national air carrier, it occupies a distinctive role in advancing and supporting the interests of our nation’s progress and development. (TVM)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group