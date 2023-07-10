Malta News Briefing – Monday 10 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN leader calls for revised economic model

Highlighting the state of the economy, PN leader Dr. Grech emphasised on Sunday that the public is aware of the stifled condition resulting from the government’s economic plan. He further stressed the necessity for a new economic model that prioritizes quality over population growth. Dr. Grech asserted that the Nationalist Party offers the solution, outlining various new economic sectors that a Nationalist Government would establish, such as the metaverse, advanced manufacturing, 3D printing, AI applications, Esports, and the strengthening of the energy sector. In his interview, the PN Leader also addressed the issue of the cost of living, stating that the government has neglected to address it adequately, as it remains focused on internal matters.

Caravan owners protest new laws

Owners of caravans, campers, and motorhomes organized a protest by taking their mobile homes to the streets and caravanning to Luqa. The demonstration was in response to new regulations that require owners to obtain permits and pay fees for parking next to the coast. Over 20 motorhomes participated, gathering on the coast road and taking a longer route to Luqa to collectively express their opposition to the new rules. Addressing the crowd of protestors, Malta Camping and Caravans Association president David Aquilina voiced strong disagreement with the recently implemented legal notice. The protest took place in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, as Aquilina and others united to voice their concerns regarding the new caravan regulations. (Times of Malta)

Ministry calls for incentives to encourage people not to retire early

A government official has called for incentives encouraging people not to retire early. Mark Musù, the permanent secretary at the Ministry for Social Policy and Children’s Rights and chairperson of the Pensions Strategy Group wrote in an article on Sunday that the preferable approach is to strengthen existing incentives that encourage individuals to delay retirement rather than introducing measures that facilitate early exits. Musù’s statement addresses the arguments put forth by constituted bodies, wherein employers and unions express the desire to allow individuals aged between 61 and 64 to continue working in the labour market while simultaneously receiving a pension, or a portion thereof. However, under the current system, this arrangement is not possible. (The Malta Independent)

