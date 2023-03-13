Malta News Briefing – Monday 13 February 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ombudsman seeks better procedures for outdoor catering

The Ombudsman has asked parliament to demand proper rules and procedures for outdoor catering areas that sprawl over onto public land. In a statement, the Ombudsman said he had handed his recommendations for better enforcement to parliament, following an investigation by his office. The demand was a result of an investigation following a complaint about how establishments constantly encroach on public roads and pavements, without any form of permanent markings to ensure they remain within pre-set boundaries. (Times of Malta)

Nurses demand 130m euro in pay rises, tax relief

The MUMN’s requests on pay rises together with lower tax on overtime, and even the removal of capping on pensions are equivalent to more than €130 million over the next five years. The nursing union is currently locked in negotiations with the ministry of health over a sectoral agreement. So far, threats of industrial action has been averted but government sources quoted by Maltatoday suggest the demand is excessive, indicating the knock-on effect could be cataclysmic for both the health budget as well as the national pension system. (Maltatoday)

Government will seek Steward money back – Abela

The government will demand that Steward Healthcare reimburses funds given to it by the government for investment in Malta’s hospitals, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday. Funds meant for investment which never materialised must be returned, Abela said in a One Radio interview. “We will safeguard the national interest,” he said, adding that he would be “firm” with Steward. (Times of Malta)

Take Steward to Court, Grech urges

Opposition and Nationalist Party Leader Bernard Grech has again appealed to the Prime Minister to institute Court proceedings leading to Steward Health Care returning all the monies it has been given to run Maltese hospitals. Dr Grech stated that on the initiative of the Nationalist Party to safeguard the National interest, Parliament will next week discuss and vote on a motion through which the Opposition is asking the Prime Minister to bring back the 400 million euro that, he added, had been given for a contract declared null by the Court. He also called on people to protest during the debate. (TVM)

Survey: Labour’s lead collapses, PN recovers after Vitals sentence

Voters appeared to punish the Labour Party after a court described the Steward and Vitals hospital concession as fraudulent. MaltaToday’s March 2023 survey shows support for the PL at 30.8%, an eight-point decline since February, and just two points ahead of the Nationalist Party. This is the lowest result ever obtained by the PL. Support for the PN now stands at 28.4%, an increase of almost six points since February. However, these numbers remain heavily influenced by an increasing cohort of non-voters, these having reached almost a quarter of those interviewed. (Maltatoday)

