Malta News Briefing – Monday 14 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM has shown no confidence in PA – Bernard Grech

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech commented on Sunday that the prime minister’s condemnation of developers for submitting specific planning applications indicated a lack of trust in government institutions’ ability to make prudent decisions concerning development. Grech shared his views during a radio interview aired on the PN’s broadcasting station, NET FM. Grech’s remarks followed Prime Minister Robert Abela’s Saturday interview, where he criticized developers for filing planning applications that contravene established policies. Abela labeled such proposals as “non-starters” that shouldn’t even be considered by planners. (Times of Malta)

Paul Pace to face proceeding for claiming non-existent overtime

The President of the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN), Paul Pace, is set to appear before a disciplinary board convened by the Public Service Commission. He faces allegations of seeking compensation for work purportedly performed, even while abroad. An investigative panel unveiled inconsistencies in Pace’s records of overtime claims spanning several years. These requests for remuneration amount to an undisclosed sum, still under evaluation. The inquiry board was established following assertions by political commentator Manuel Cuschieri, who contended that the head of the nurses’ union had sought overtime payment for hours supposedly rendered at Mount Carmel Hospital while he was actually on vacation in Egypt. (Maltatoday)

Three arrests in major cocaine haul

Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with drug trafficking, believed to be part of an organized criminal group. Among them are two Italian citizens, aged 44 and 40, along with a 40-year-old Albanian national. Through extensive inquiries conducted recently, the police gathered intelligence concerning a potential drug exchange in Malta. Commencing on early Saturday morning, law enforcement officers kept a close watch on a vehicle in which a 44-year-old Italian man was traveling. Subsequently, in St. Paul’s Bay, law enforcement surrounded the vehicle, eventually uncovering ten packets containing approximately ten kilograms of a substance suspected to be cocaine, upon searching a bag. The investigation has revealed that the confiscated drugs hold an estimated market value exceeding 1.3 million euros. (TVM)

