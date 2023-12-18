Malta News Briefing – Monday 18 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

President calls on people to move beyond political divisions

The President of Malta, George Vella, urged people to move beyond political divisions to prevent the nation from stagnation. Vella put special emphasis on this point this during Republic Day celebrations in Gozo, especially pertinent as the country approaches the selection of the next President in three and a half months. His address in Gozo echoed sentiments expressed during Republic Day in Malta. He highlighted the discouraging effect of the country’s highly partisan political environment on young talent interested in politics. (The Malta Independent)

Government to introduce free sea crossings

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia announced the government’s intention to offer free ferry crossings in the Grand Harbour and Marsamxett for Maltese residents. Farrugia explained, “We are considering implementing a free sea transport system using the Tallinja Card… our aim is to trial the removal of fees for trips between Cospicua and Valletta, as well as between Valletta and Sliema.” Presently, a regular ferry service operates every 30 minutes connecting the three cities to Valletta, and from Valletta to Sliema. This service operates until midnight during summer and until 7.30 pm in winter. (TVM)

PN leader says threat will not stop him from acting on hospitals deal

PN leader Bernard Grech said that he remains undeterred by threats of imprisonment and remains resolute in the pursuit of recovering defrauded funds linked to the now-defunct hospitals’ deal, all in the public interest. “We won’t yield to intimidation. The government’s attempt to use institutions to silence us and threaten us with imprisonment won’t stop us from speaking out,” declared the PN leader. Responding to Justice Minister Jonathan Attard’s remarks accusing him of misleading the courts for personal gain, Grech emphasized that his testimony is founded on established facts. Attard highlighted the government’s commitment to safeguarding national interests through international arbitration while accusing the PN of using courts for political agendas. (Times of Malta)

Maltese express low trust in justice, politicians – Eurobarometer

Maltese people exhibited some of the highest trust levels in the European institutions and the EU itself within the Union, surpassing the average. However, their trust was notably lower in justice (35%) and political parties (36%). As per the European Commission’s Standard Eurobarometer, trust in the police was notably higher at 61% among the Maltese respondents. The national report was derived from 504 interviews conducted in Malta. (Maltatoday)

