Malta News Briefing – Monday 18 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta hosts US-China meeting

Malta played host to a significant meeting involving Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden of the United States, and Wang Yi, the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs. In the margins of this gathering, Prime Minister Robert Abela also held discussions with Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden. The meeting between the United States and China garnered attention from American media, which noted that it occurred during a crucial juncture in the relationship between the two nations. The White House described the meeting as constructive, reaffirming the commitment of both countries to pursue ongoing dialogue between them. During Prime Minister Abela’s meeting with Sullivan, they addressed matters related to stability in the Mediterranean. The Office of the Prime Minister affirmed Malta’s ongoing commitment to hosting discussions that have the potential to contribute to a better future on a global scale.

PN proposes three names for Presidency

The Nationalist Party intends to propose the names of former PN minister Dolores Cristina, Marica Cassar, who serves as Caritas’ PR and fundraising officer, and currently-serving magistrate Joe Mifsud as the party’s nominees for the upcoming election to select a successor to President George Vella. PN leader Bernard Grech reportedly informed his parliamentary group of this decision last Thursday, indicating that he will present these three candidates to Prime Minister Robert Abela when discussions regarding Vella’s replacement commence.

This will mark the first instance in which a president will be chosen through a two-thirds parliamentary majority, following a constitutional amendment enacted in recent years. (Maltatoday)

32 found living illegally in Malta

During police inspections, 32 individuals were discovered to be residing irregularly in Malta. The police department reported on Sunday that the process of repatriating these individuals to their home countries or to nations where they can legally reside has been initiated. These 32 individuals were located in various areas, including Marsa, Ħamrun, Mosta, Żebbuġ, Marsascala, Msida, Qormi, and St Paul’s Bay. The inspections encompassed residences, public transportation, and areas where migrants are commonly found seeking employment opportunities. The police received assistance from the Detention Services during these operations. (Times of Malta)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group