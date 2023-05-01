Malta News Briefing – Monday 1st May 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Men charged on dissemination of extremist material

Police have charged several individuals over the dissemination of “extremist material” following arrests made during the weekend. The operation that led to the arrests was coordinated with Europol, the police said in a statement on Sunday. No further details were given but media reports suggest that the charges are linked to the sharing of Islamic extremism material on the internet. (TVM)

New incentives for workers expected soon – PM

Government will continue announcing weekly measures in favour of workers and their families, Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed on Sunday. Abela said the measures were part of a chain of continuous decisions for the people to benefit from the wealth being created in the country. He said that in one week the government had doubled assistance to businesses investing in sustainable equipment, applications were opened for young people in the first year of secondary education to get free internet and a call was published to sort out past injustices. (Times of Malta)

PN is a shield for workers – Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech said that his party will defend workers, unlike Prime Minister Robert Abela’s government, which, he said, defends those who are fraudulent. The PN will be holding a protest today in support of the workers who “have been swindled by the current government.” While touching various economic sectors, Grech highlighted in particular the plight of healthworkers and educators, recalling that despite workers in these categories remain understaffed and overstressed, they are yet to receive any benefits. (The Malta Independent)

