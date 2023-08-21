Malta News Briefing – Monday 21 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Police, soldiers to be incentivised to work beyond 25 years – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that official including police officers, firefighters and soldiers will be offered financial incentives to continue serving in their respective roles after completing 25 years of duty. Speaking on ONE, the PM revealed that Cabinet has granted its approval for this initiative. Further details regarding these incentives are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks. Abela stated: “In the upcoming weeks, the government will provide comprehensive details and put into action the proposed measures aimed at offering financial incentives to those who have fulfilled 25 years of service in disciplined organisations, encouraging them to extend their tenure within the same institution.” Presently, individuals serving in the police force, the Armed Forces of Malta, and the Civil Protection Department are entitled to a pension after completing 25 years of service. (Maltatoday)

Gladiator movie to get €46m in rebates

The sequel to the blockbuster Gladiator will receive a rebate of €46.7 million from Maltese taxpayers, a news report has revealed.

Administered through the Malta Film Commission, the government has committed to providing €46,653,961 to a subsidiary under Paramount Studios for the development of Ridley Scott’s grand sword-and-sandals cinematic endeavur. This financial incentive is part of an extensive monetary program that offers production companies the opportunity to receive a refund of up to 40% if they choose to shoot their productions in Malta. This rebate now holds the record for the largest government assistance to the film industry within the European Union. (Times of Malta)

Police arrest 17 illegal migrants

Law enforcement officers detained 17 undocumented immigrants in a crackdown at a lodging facility in Bugibba. The Police Force issued a statement indicating that during the operation, they examined more than 50 individuals, with 17 among them discovered to be residing in the country without proper authorisation. The individuals in question, originating from Syria, Pakistan, Egypt, and Ghana, were taken into custody, initiating the deportation procedure to remove them from the country. (TVM)

