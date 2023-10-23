Malta News Briefing – Monday 23 October 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Fiscal prudence necessary in budget – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela spoke about the necessity for financial prudence, particularly in light of global price escalations. Addressing a political event in Gozo, the PM also highlighted that the budget’s primary goals include maintaining “tranquility” and “stability” while promoting economic growth. Abela assured that fuel and energy subsidies will persist, considering them as the most effective means to address the cost of living. Additionally, Abela pointed out that the Nationalist Party opposed these subsidies and preferred a more liberal market approach. (Times of Malta)

PN’s economic vision not depending on low-cost labour

PN leader Bernard Grech said that the PN’s economic vision is not reliant on a workforce of low-cost labour. During an interview on NET Television, he stressed the need for a fresh economic model that generates high-quality employment opportunities for workers Grech further stated that instead of embracing the Nationalist Party’s suggestions to address the cost of living, the government has chosen to criticize businesses, which he considers the driving force of the economy. He explained that the Nationalist Party’s approach is centered on practical proposals aimed at improving people’s quality of life. (TVM)

Car dealership owners to face action over alleged tampering

Directors of two car dealerships are anticipated to face legal action for their alleged involvement in tampering with mileage readings on imported Japanese vehicles. According to a report in the Times of Malta on Sunday, the police Financial Crimes Investigations Department has submitted charges to the court registry, and three individuals are set to appear before a magistrate in the coming days. The accused individuals include Alexander Spiteri, the proprietor of Alexander Auto Sales, a business that was recently registered in May. Also, Roderick and Alison Vella, operators of Rokku Auto Dealer, are among those facing charges. These charges encompass fraud, money laundering, and related conspiracy charges. The prosecution is likely to seek a court order to freeze their assets. (Maltatoday)

