Malta News Briefing – Monday 25 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Economist forecasts COLA to reach €13

Budget 2024 is likely to bring about a COLA of nearly €13 per week, primarily due to sustained high inflation levels, despite significant government subsidies for fuel and energy. Economist Philip von Brockdorff said that the mechanism determining the cost of living adjustment currently indicates a weekly wage rise of approximately €12.70. The final adjustment will be determined once the Retail Price Index (RPI) for August is released. If confirmed, this increase will be the largest-ever Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), surpassing last year’s record of €9.90. The COLA mechanism is linked to price fluctuations between September 2022 and August 2023, as measured by the RPI. This mandatory wage hike has raised concerns among employer organizations that it may contribute to an overall increase in prices. (Maltatoday)

Chamber warns against persistent high inflation

The Chamber of Commerce has expressed concerns that persistent high inflation over the long term could erode Malta’s competitiveness. They suggest that one way to address this issue without adverse effects on the economy is by enhancing the efficiency of the public sector. These concerns arise in response to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana’s warnings that inflation is likely to remain at elevated levels indefinitely. The Chamber pointed out that the government has primarily focused on subsidising energy and some essential inputs like flour to combat inflation, with limited intervention in areas like transport costs, adjustments to the cost of living mechanism, or measures to influence interest rates that could help mitigate inflation. (The Malta Independent)

Grech says benefit scheme is wider than revealed so far

PN leader Bernard Grech has indicated that the benefit abuse scheme, in which the Labour Party allegedly exploited vulnerable individuals for political gain, extends beyond what has been disclosed thus far, although he refrained from providing specific details. During a Net TV interview, Grech expressed concern, stating, “There are numerous schemes, which I hope to address in the near future, where such abuses occur, often linked to the manipulation of votes. This is unacceptable.” He emphasized the unacceptability of individuals receiving benefits to which they are not entitled, while eligible recipients are denied them. Grech asserted that these corrupt practices were employed to secure votes for Prime Minister Robert Abela. (Times of Malta)

