Malta News Briefing – Monday 2nd October 2023

Morning Briefing

Driving test racket involving former Minister revealed

WhatsApp conversations involving former Transport Minister Ian Borg have revealed that he forwarded the names of driving test candidates to a Transport Malta official responsible for conducting examinations. These candidates were to be given special treatment to ensure they passed their tests. An investigation conducted by The Times of Malta has uncovered a corrupt operation within Transport Malta that assisted candidates in obtaining their driving licenses. The WhatsApp messages obtained in the investigation show that Ian Borg, along with his political supporter Jesmond Zammit and members of his ministry staff, exerted pressure on Clint Mansueto, the director of licensing at Transport Malta, to provide assistance to candidates at various stages of the licensing process. (Times of Malta)

Leaders react to driving test scandal

PM Robert Abela downplayed the disclosures concerning a network of public officials who identified individuals to receive preferential treatment in the process of obtaining driving licenses. Speaking at a Labour party event, the PM defended Foreign Minister Ian Borg and government customer service personnel who were involved in this activity. Abela stated that if there’s any disappointment, it lies in the fact that there is still more work to be done in assisting people. Abela pointed out that Ian Borg was simply carrying out his responsibilities, and he questioned whether he should instruct him to cease performing his duties.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech stated that the government was effectively granting a “permission to cause harm” by being willing to take any actions, even if it meant endangering lives, in order to hold onto power. He described the ongoing scandal as deeply disgraceful, emphasizing that it involved a blatant disregard for people’s safety. He questioned how anyone involved in this corrupt scheme could, in good conscience, permit individuals to drive on our roads when they are well aware of the dangers involved, likening it to granting a “license to kill.”

(Maltatoday)

Investment firm fined after client risk not well identified

Alchemy Markets Limited, previously known as NSFX Limited, has been slapped with a fine of €419,997 by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) due to a range of deficiencies in its operations. According to the FIAU, the company neglected to conduct an assessment of the work when outsourcing tasks, and it also failed to categorize clients based on their risk level or the nature of their activities. The financial intelligence agency further revealed that in 86% of the cases it examined, there was a lack of evidence regarding the risks associated with the company’s clients. Notably, crucial information such as the nationality and place of birth of the clients was missing, making it impossible to verify certain details. (Newsbook)

