Malta News Briefing – Monday 4 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM highlights Malta’s fight against water scarcity at COP28

Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted the groundbreaking initiative of the Water Services Corporation, being among the pioneers worldwide to introduce 25 million euros in green bonds aimed at funding environmentally and sustainably focused water projects. During a high-level conference organized by the Commonwealth at the COP28 summit in Dubai, Abela elaborated on the potential outcomes of these projects, emphasizing the corporation’s intent to employ advanced technology in water treatment, thereby reducing reliance on environmentally harmful energy sources. Highlighting that Malta’s primary challenge in the face of climate change is drought, the Prime Minister underscored the critical importance of water security. He noted that recognizing this challenge, the Water Services Corporation took a significant step in July by launching green bonds worth 25 million euros for the first time. (TVM)

PN will focus on creating high qualtiy jobs – Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech said that the PN government will focus on the creation of high-quality employment opportunities over relying on cheap labour. Speaking at the conclusion of the PN’s general council, Grech characterized Malta as a nation standing at a crucial juncture. Citing enduring traffic congestion, deteriorating healthcare facilities, and the ongoing crisis of living costs, Grech accused the government of neglecting to address the daily issues confronting people. He criticized the incumbent administration, alleging that under Labour’s tenure, only a privileged few have prospered while others have witnessed a decline in their living standards. Grech pledged that his party holds a clear vision: to restore the populace’s quality of life, reinforce the nation’s standing, and ensure equitable treatment for all within its institutions. (Times of Malta)

Maltese employees generate least emissions at work

Based on Eurostat’s 2021 data on EU countries, Malta reported the lowest greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) value, averaging 7.5 tonnes per employed person. The statistics released on Friday revealed a noteworthy trend: over the past ten years, GHG emissions from the EU economy per employed individual have dropped by 26%, equivalent to 3.6 tonnes. In 2021, emissions were recorded at 13.7 tonnes per employed person, a decrease from 17.3 tonnes in 2012, as indicated by the statistics. (The Malta Independent)

