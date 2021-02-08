Malta News Briefing – Monday 8 February

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

AstraZeneca vaccine reaches Malta

The first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus has reached Malta on Sunday. Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne made the announcement on Twitter, describing it as “another cannon” against the virus.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine was the third to be approved in the EU, following Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

Covid19 Update

100 new COVID cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday. A further three patients died, meaning the virus death toll now stands at 282. The latest victims are two men aged 93 and 77 and a 77-year-old woman. They all died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Don’t repeat Christmas risks on Covid-19: PM

The Prime Minister Robert Abela has called on people to abide by COVID-19 mitigation measures ahead of carnival weekend. Abela was speaking during a Labour Party conference being held in Siggiewi.

The PM called on people to not repeat the mistakes of the festive season, which saw a spike in COVID-19 cases in the weeks that followed. The PM said the government is set on continuing to raise standards in good governance and rule of law. He announced that eight new members of the judiciary will be added to the bench, with four new judges and four new magistrates. Abela said the investment will cost around €2 million.

Major Government deals are dubious – Grech

The Electrogas deal and the concession of three hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare benefits only “a select few” close to the Labour administration, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said. Speaking at a rally held in Birkirkara on Sunday, Grech stated that the health, energy, environment and financial services sectors are all weighed down by dubious deals penned by the Labour administration. He promised that a PN government would end “injustices suffered every day” because the government wishes to continue “stealing money from people’s pockets”.

Life of unborn child is not parents’ property – Gozitan bishop

The life of an unborn child cannot be considered to be the property of its parents, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma said on Sunday. Bishop Teuma was delivering a homily at the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, in a Mass which also saw him perform the Rite of Blessing of a Child in the Womb. The Bishop said that people often felt as though children could come at will, but experience showed otherwise: that a child is a gift from God.

CDE News

CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...