Malta News Briefing – Monday 8 May 2023

Morning Briefing

Negotiations with EU on corporate tax to commence shortly

Minister of Finance Clyde Caruana has announced that negotiations will start soon with the European Commission on a new corporate tax system. Earlier this year Caruana had already spoken about the need to reform the tax system, as Malta faced intensive EU and OECD pressure to move-away from a system which attracted foreign firms through low rates.

More decisions towards a fair society are coming, PM promises

Government will continue to take decisions to move the country forward, address the people’s concerns and ensure there is a fairer society, Robert Abela told supporters on Sunday. Abela insisted that the tax refund cheques being issued this week were not one-offs, but were part of a chain of initiatives to reward the people’s hard work. The PM went on to say that the government would continue to grow the economy but not at any cost, which was why, he added, the reform in the planning sector was needed for citizens to feel a sense of fairness where everyone’s voice was heard. (Times of Malta)

PN says Govt silent on cost-of-living

PN Leader Bernard Grech has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of remaining silent in the face of the rising cost of living affecting everyone in the society. “The cost of living is a scourge affecting the entire society, and in the face of this, Prime Minister Robert Abela cannot remain silent,” Grech said at a political event in Għargħur. Grech criticised the government’s lack of action on issues that are “affecting people in the flesh,” including the rising cost of essential products like bread and sugar. The PN leader described the decision to ‘send a cheque’ as a signal that Abela had given up from finding solutions. (Maltatoday)

