Malta News Briefing – Saturday 10 April 2021

Morning Briefing

Man claims wife died of blood clot after AZ vaccine

Health Minister Chris Fearne has requested medical authorities to look into claims that a woman, described by her husband as healthy, died from a blood clot after receiving the AstraZenica vaccine. It has been reported that the couple received their vaccine on March 13.

The woman passed away on Easter Sunday. Earlier on Friday, Health Superintendent revealed that there were 119 reports of side effects related to the administration of vaccines, 77 of which related to Pfizer, but made no reference to any serious complications. She did however refer that the Medicines Authority had received two reports of blood clots after one person had been given the Pfizer vaccine and another person the AstraZeneca vaccine

Tourists to get financial impetus to visit Malta

Government announced that tourists booking summer holidays to Malta directly through local hotels will receive a financial token to encourage tourism this Summer. In a press conference on Friday afternoon, Bartolo said that the Malta Tourism Authority had been allocated €3.5million for the scheme that will impact some 35,000 tourists travelling to the island from June.

The amount varies according to the star-certification of hotels, with those staying at five-star accomodation getting 100 euros, 75 euro for a four star and 50 euro for a three star. The handout will then be matched by each hotel meaning tourists will get double that amount.

The decision was welcomed by the MHRA.

Jason Azzopardi implies Carmelo Abela in HSBC heist

PN MP Jason Azzopardi made a startling accusation on Facebook pointing his fingers at Labour minister Carmelo Abela of being the government minister who allegedly aided the suspects in the 2010 HSBC robbery. Azzopardi was reacting to a jibes made by the same Abela on Azzopardi’s ill-fated visit to the Holy Land.

“I am no saint… but better not to have been an accomplice in the HSBC hold-up,” Azzopardi said. He also alleged that Abela was promised a cut of €300,000 from the heist.

Covid-19 Update

New coronavirus cases reported on Friday reached 48, with 53 new recoveries. This lowers the active case tally to 549. The infections were reported from 2,049 swabs. No deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

