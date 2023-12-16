Malta News Briefing – Saturday 16 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government to buy five properties used by band clubs

The government is moving forward with plans to acquire an additional five properties as part of its initiative to safeguard traditional band clubs facing eviction threats. Culture Minister Owen Bonnici revealed that commitments have been made to purchase the premises housing several band clubs, including Soċjetà Filarmonika Santa Marija Mosta, San Pietru tal-Ktajjen in Birżebbuġa, 12th of May Band Club in Żebbuġ, Soċjetà Sant’Andrija in Lija, and the Duke of Connaught’s Own Band Club in Birkirkara. This acquisition, totaling €10.4 million, signifies the government’s ongoing effort to secure these properties. Once finalized, these sites will fall under the management of the Arts Council through the Band Clubs Management Board. This move marks the government’s second phase in acquiring band club properties, aiming to prevent evictions resulting from legal challenges concerning rent laws. (Times of Malta)

PN expresses concern at dismissal of HSBC employees

The Nationalist Party has expressed its solidarity towards the 200 affected employees following te announcement that the HSBC Global Services UK Contact Centre located in Swatar is set to close by June 2024. In a party statement, the Opposition said that “it is essential that these workers are given the support and assistance they require” and that they should also be given the opportunity to diversify their skill sets to improve their quality of life from this news. They also stated that the Government has an opportunity to seriously invest in its workforce and that “the time has come for words to turn into facts.” (The Malta Independent)

GWU concerned at ETS impact on Maltese shipping industry

The GWU has raised concerns regarding the proposed tariffs within the Emissions Trading System (ETS) and their potential impact on maritime transport within EU ports, including those in Malta. During a dedicated MCESD meeting with a European Commission delegation, Josef Bugeja, the GWU’s secretary-general, highlighted the implications of the ETS. He underscored the potential repercussions not only for Malta’s Freeport but also for the country’s manufacturing sectors. As part of Europe’s ‘Fit for 55’ package aimed at achieving climate neutrality, the ETS will impose charges on the maritime industry to offset carbon emissions each time vessels navigate into an EU port or travel between EU ports. (Maltatoday)

