Malta News Briefing – Saturday 17 April 2021

Incentives for small tourism businesses

Government has launched two new incentives to boost small tourism operators and the conference sector as it seeks to recover from the pandemic. Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo said that the first scheme will see guest houses, boutique hotels, holiday furnished premises, hostels and 2-star hotels benefit from €1.5 million to carry out marketing campaigns.

Guest Houses and boutique hotels are eligible for up to €1,000, 2-star hotels €500, and hostels and holiday apartments €250 for every property owned. Government is targeting the 1st of June to re-open the industry.

Construction claims second victim in a week

Construction claimed another victim on Friday as a 59-year old worker died after falling from a height of around five storeys while working on the roof of a property in Żabbar. According to a police statement, the man, hailing from Zejtun, was certified dead on site. An inquiry is being held.

This was the second death in three days, with a 38-year old Albanian man losing his life in Marsascala.

20% of catering establishments have closed down

In a study conducted by the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) in collaboration with a number of suppliers it transpires that between March 2020 and March 2021 approximately 19 percent of establishments closed down . This staggering figure confirms the studies that the ACE had done in 2020 whereby 24 percent of the establishments declared that they are considering to close shop. An additional 12 percent have put their operation on sale or to rent.

“Despite the clarity in statistics and the statements made by Health officials that Restaurants are not the cause, the Health Authorities have decided to discriminate against these depriving them from their daily bread”, the ACE said.

In a statement, ACE said that catering establishments have been unjustly made to close in spite of all statistics showing that the Covid 19 spread is not related to restaurant opening. “Despite the clarity in statistics and the statements made by Health officials that Restaurants are not the cause, the Health Authorities have decided to discriminate against these depriving them from their daily bread.”

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 27 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest tally for more than six months. 30 persons recovered, meaning the active case tally remained stable at 583. Two men died between Thursday and Friday, taking the death count to 405.

