Malta News Briefing – Saturday 19 August 2023

Morning Briefing

Msida Creek project to kick off as tender issued

Infrastructure Malta has published its works tender for the Msida Creek project, which will include flyovers as well as a new public piazza in front of St Joseph’s Parish Church. The winning bidders for the project are expected to complete it within two years and provide a 10-year operations and maintenance service. The tender will be uploaded into the government’s electronic tender system on Friday and will be available to the public tomorrow. It will remain open for three months and will be followed by an adjudication period which is expected to take between two to three months. (Times of Malta)

PN closes Ħamrun club after feast troubles

The Nationalist Party announced that its administrative council had made the decision to temporarily shut down the party club located in Ħamrun. Despite not providing a specific reason for this decision, it comes shortly after PN leader Bernard Grech was denied entry to his own party’s club in Ħamrun during the San Cajetan morning March on Sunday. This incident resulted in a confrontation that led to a party supporter sustaining serious injuries. According to reports, the altercation occurred when Grech joined PN supporters during the well-attended morning march and attempted to access the PN’s club situated on St Joseph High Road. (Newsbook)

Bathers urged to avoid Tigne Point beach

The Environmental Health Directorate has urged bathers to avoid the pet-friendly beach at Tignè Point following the presence of a white material at the bay. “Until further notice bathing is not recommended due to the presence of a white material that may presenting a risk to bathers’ health. The EHOs are investigating to determine the source of contamination. The duration of the contamination cannot be predicted at this stage,” it said. (Maltatoday)

