Malta News Briefing – Saturday 21 August 2021

Govt failing on climate change – PN

The Labour Party is ignoring the urgent need to combat climate change and is falling behind on EU targets, the PN said. In a press briefing on Friday, the Opposition said that the Labour Party has “not only been insulting the intelligence of Maltese and Gozitans for nine years”, but in “having negotiated permission to reduce Malta’s low carbon development strategy target to 19% from 36% is yet again displaying its contentment to fail to fulfil the EU 2030 climate change target,” the PN said. The PN said that the Maltese people have and will continue to be negatively impacted by climate change if the PL does not change its stance. These adverse effects include an increase in asthma, farmers losing a lot of their produce due to high temperatures; sea temperature and sea levels rising – killing biodiversity.

In a reaction, Labour said that the Nationalist Party is ignoring the numerous initiatives being taken by the Government, showing at the same time that it has no idea about how it will achieve targets in transport, energy, construction, waste management, water and other sectors.

Sant calls for permanent mechanism to assess prison situation

Former PM Alfred Sant joined calls for changes in the prison system, suggesting a “permanent mechanism” which independently assess situations arising within Malta’s prison system. The Labour MEP argued that “the matter of how the prison system is being run, whether too limply or too harshly, is too serious an issue to be let become a media game between the pro-prison administration & those against”. Writing on Twitter, Sant said that the mechanism would need to be outside the judicial process, “without becoming the poodle of either the prison management” or what he called the “prisoners’ lobby”.

Covid-19 update

51 new cases were reported on Friday while 53 recovered. Active cases remained stable at 641. Meanwhile, Malta has been struck off the EU’s travel red list, afte the recent decrease in cases.

