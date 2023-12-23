Malta24

Malta News Briefing – Saturday 23 December 2023

Morning Briefing

No rain for Christmas – MET Office

The Meteorological Office anticipates a cloudy yet rain-free Christmas across Malta and Gozo, coupled with windy conditions and temperatures higher than the usual averages. Expectations from the Met Office indicate partly cloudy skies on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with a possibility of isolated showers but persistent strong Northwest winds until Monday.
During Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, temperatures are forecasted to peak at 17°C, marking a 2.5°C rise above the typical seasonal range. Notably, the warmest recorded Christmas in Malta remains that of 2009, registering a high of 23.6°C. Despite the above-average temperatures, the Northwest winds, especially in the evenings, might create a cooler perception, with temperatures dropping to lows between 12°C and 13°C.

Man claims human rights breach after being acquitted after a decade in detention

A man who spent a decade in pretrial detention under suspicion of Sion Grech’s 2005 murder, only to be acquitted during the trial last year, has initiated a human rights lawsuit against the State. Before being declared not guilty by a jury in January 2023, Faical Mahouachi struggled to afford the €5000 bail requirement for his release. Through an application submitted to the First Hall of the Civil Court, invoking its Constitutional jurisdiction, Mahouachi, represented by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, and Francesca Zarb, alleged violations of his right to liberty, security, and a fair trial within a reasonable timeframe. He has petitioned the court for redress. The case has been assigned to Mr. Justice Toni Abela and is scheduled to commence in 2024.

Debt reaches 9.57 bn by November

In the first eleven months of the year, the Government consolidated fund registered a deficit of €346.6 million. Compared to the same period last year, this amount was €308.9 million less.
The NSO concluded that at the end of November 2023, Central Government debt stood at €9,578 million, an increase of €713.5 million when compared to 2022. The increase reported under Malta Government Stocks (€1,037.1 million) was the main contributor to the rise in debt.

