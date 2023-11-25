Malta News Briefing – Saturday 25 November 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Woman dies after getting trapped under wheel of bus

On Friday evening, an 80-year-old woman passed away after becoming trapped under the wheel of a private bus she had just exited. The incident occurred around 7:20 pm near Villa Blanche in Ħal Far, where she was headed to an event organized by MEP David Casa. The victim, a resident of Għaxaq, somehow became caught under the bus’s wheel. Additionally, two other women, aged 63 and 64 from Tarxien, sustained injuries and were hospitalized. The 63-year-old suffered severe injuries, while the condition of the other woman was unknown at the time of reporting. Initially, the police mentioned that the 52-year-old driver from Għaxaq had also been hospitalized, but a statement on Saturday morning clarified that the driver did not sustain any injuries. (Times of Malta)

Campaign against domestic violence launched

“Beat The Silence” serves as the slogan for a 16-day initiative targeting domestic violence, inaugurated today by Lydia Abela, the Prime Minister’s wife, along with parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg for reforms and equality, and Samantha Pace Gasan, the Commissioner for Gender-Based and Domestic Violence. Abela highlighted the campaign’s goal: raising awareness of domestic violence through educational efforts while advocating for services designed to support its victims. (The Malta Independent)

Former Sapport worker gets suspended sentence for assaulting elderly

Former Aġenzija Sapport support worker Joseph Manuel Jonathan Bonnici received a two-year suspended prison sentence, lasting four years, for assaulting an elderly resident five years ago at a facility for individuals with disabilities in Kirkop. The incident occurred on April 13, 2018, when Bonnici responded aggressively after the elderly man asked him for a cigarette. Despite the victim’s request, Bonnici pushed him, causing a fall onto the bed, and subsequently struck him below his left eye. Bonnici faced additional charges for mistreating another resident during his eight-year tenure at the Kirkop residence, resulting in unnecessary suffering, humiliation, and degradation. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group