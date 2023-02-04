Malta News Briefing – Saturday 4 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Magistrates swearing-in ceremony postponed after criminal case emerges

The swearing-in of four magistrates had to be postponed after it emerged that one of the new appointes faced criminal charges in the Ivory Coast in his role as official receiver at the Malta Business Registry. The Times of Malta has revealed the appointee to be Kevan Azzopardi. The matter is now being reviewed by the judicial appointments committee. It was not clear whether Azzopardi had informed the Judicial Appointments Committee about the issue. The Official Receiver told the court that the charges in the Ivory Coast were an attempt to intimidate him so that he does not fulfil his duties as official receiver according to law and in the execution of the assignment given to him by the court. (Times of Malta)

Labour MEP calls for transparency in political ads

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has sent an open letter to all Maltese political parties, exhorting them to be transparent in the use of political advertising. Agius Saliba called for increased transparency in the use of personal data belonging to private citizens in the targeted ads that are used in political campaigns without the consent of the individuals concerned. He highlighted the serious risks associated with the unbridled gathering of personal data by political entities, if they do not adhere to the forthcoming rules protecting citizens’ privacy and the integrity of democratic processes. (Maltatoday)

Major development near Fortina launched

Temporary pontoons will be installed at Fortina Lido in Sliema for boats to dock, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri announced on Friday. Government is to invest more than €173 million on projects coming from the private sector, Schembri announced. Schembri will be bringing four parliamentary resolutions to launch four projects before the National Audit Office Accounts Committee. The projects will make a significant contribution to the economy of the country, he said. The project also includes the air space on the sea which is intended to complement the proposed development by placing temporary pontoons on the surface of the sea, linked to anchors placed on the seabed, to facilitate boarding and disembarkation from sea crafts. (The Malta Independent)

